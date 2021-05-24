Russia Carefully Monitored Situation on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border - Putin

Russia was carefully monitoring the Tajik-Kyrgyz border conflict in late April and will do everything possible to help Dushanbe and Bishkek resolve differences, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia was carefully monitoring the Tajik-Kyrgyz border conflict in late April and will do everything possible to help Dushanbe and Bishkek resolve differences, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We carefully and with great concern watched the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border. As you know, quite recently, Tajik President [Emomali Rahmon] visited Moscow.

We discussed, of course, this issue with him. We positively perceived the intentions of the two sides to resolve all controversial issues of this kind during the negotiations," Putin said during a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov.

The Russian president also said that the goal of resolving the conflict can be reached only via negotiations.

"Everything that depends on us, we will do in order to help you in solving these issues," Putin added.