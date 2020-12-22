Russia Carried Out 5 Successful Missile Launches With Avangard Since 2012

Russia has carried out five successful missile launches with hypersonic glide vehicle Avangard since 2012, the official report on the Russian military's achievement from 2012 to 2020 said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia has carried out five successful missile launches with hypersonic glide vehicle Avangard since 2012, the official report on the Russian military's achievement from 2012 to 2020 said.

The document, obtained by Sputnik, cites new data on the speed of the glide vehicle � 28 Mach. Before, Russian officials said Avangard's top speed was 20 or 27 Mach.