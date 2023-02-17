UrduPoint.com

Russia Carries Out Strike On Enterprises Producing Fuel, Ammo For Kiev - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Russia Carries Out Strike on Enterprises Producing Fuel, Ammo for Kiev - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Russian armed forces have carried out a precision strike on enterprises producing and supplying fuel and ammunition to the Ukrainian army, with missiles successfully hitting all intended targets, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On February 16, the Russian armed forces carried out a concentrated missile strike with long-range air- and sea-based high-precision weapons against enterprises providing the Ukrainian armed forces with fuel and ammunition. Strike targets were achieved.

All selected objects were hit," the ministry said.

The department added that the strike had resulted in the disruption of fuel and ammunition supplies to the Ukrainian army groups, and Kiev's production capacity of explosives, gunpowder and solid rocket fuel had been reduced significantly.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

