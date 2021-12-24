Russia Carries Out Successful Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Missile on Friday - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia carried out a successful launch of a Zircon hypersonic missile on Friday morning, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Last night, more precisely in the morning, a launch of the Zircon hypersonic system was carried out.

This is our newest missile, which works both at sea and at sea targets, and at ground targets. The tests were carried out successfully, flawlessly. This is a great event in the life of the country and an essential step in increasing the security of Russia, in increasing its defense capability," Putin said during a meeting of the State Council.