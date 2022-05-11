Russia Casts Doubt on US Claims That Ukraine Has No Infrastructure for Bioweapons

Russian defense ministry continues to study information on the military biological programs of the United States and NATO in Ukraine and the information received casts doubt on the US claims that Ukraine does not have the infrastructure to develop and produce bioweapons, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Russian defense ministry continues to study information on the military biological programs of the United States and NATO in Ukraine and the information received casts doubt on the US claims that Ukraine does not have the infrastructure to develop and produce bioweapons, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continues to study information on the implementation of the military biological programs of the United States and its allies in the NATO bloc on the territory of Ukraine," Kirillov told a briefing.

The information received casts doubt on the US experts' claims that Ukraine does not have the infrastructure to develop and produce bioweapons, Kirillov added.

"In addition, on March 9, three unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with 30-liter containers and equipment for spraying formulations were found on the territory of the Kherson region. At the end of April, 10 more drones were found near the village of Kakhovka," Kirillov noted.

Kirillov said that earlier Ukraine sent a request to the manufacturing company about the possibility of equipping Bayraktar drones with aerosol equipment.