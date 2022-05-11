UrduPoint.com

Russia Casts Doubt On US Claims That Ukraine Has No Infrastructure For Bioweapons

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Russia Casts Doubt on US Claims That Ukraine Has No Infrastructure for Bioweapons

Russian defense ministry continues to study information on the military biological programs of the United States and NATO in Ukraine and the information received casts doubt on the US claims that Ukraine does not have the infrastructure to develop and produce bioweapons, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Russian defense ministry continues to study information on the military biological programs of the United States and NATO in Ukraine and the information received casts doubt on the US claims that Ukraine does not have the infrastructure to develop and produce bioweapons, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continues to study information on the implementation of the military biological programs of the United States and its allies in the NATO bloc on the territory of Ukraine," Kirillov told a briefing.

The information received casts doubt on the US experts' claims that Ukraine does not have the infrastructure to develop and produce bioweapons, Kirillov added.

"In addition, on March 9, three unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with 30-liter containers and equipment for spraying formulations were found on the territory of the Kherson region. At the end of April, 10 more drones were found near the village of Kakhovka," Kirillov noted.

Kirillov said that earlier Ukraine sent a request to the manufacturing company about the possibility of equipping Bayraktar drones with aerosol equipment.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Company Vehicles Kherson United States March April

Recent Stories

DC orders measures against dengue

DC orders measures against dengue

47 seconds ago
 First-ever senior World Hockey5s event early next ..

First-ever senior World Hockey5s event early next month

49 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews situation of drought in Cholistan ..

Meeting reviews situation of drought in Cholistan areas of RYK district

50 seconds ago
 Budapest Says EU Offered Hungary No Solution on Ru ..

Budapest Says EU Offered Hungary No Solution on Russian Oil Embargo

57 seconds ago
 Biden Admin. to Double Funding for Domestic Fertil ..

Biden Admin. to Double Funding for Domestic Fertilizer Production to $500Mln - W ..

4 minutes ago
 Federal Minister appreciates VC IUB for providing ..

Federal Minister appreciates VC IUB for providing numerous scholarships to stude ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.