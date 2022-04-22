UrduPoint.com

Russia Catches Ukrainian Saboteurs Planning Bombing Attack On Humanitarian Convoy - FSB

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 22, 2022 | 05:21 PM

A group of Ukrainian saboteurs preparing to attack a Russian humanitarian convoy and military personnel using a car bomb has been seized in one of the Russian-controlled territories, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) A group of Ukrainian saboteurs preparing to attack a Russian humanitarian convoy and military personnel using a car bomb has been seized in one of the Russian-controlled territories, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"In the course of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine at the territory controlled by the Russian armed forces, the FSB thwarted the activities of a Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist group, which was preparing a terrorist attack against a Russian humanitarian convoy and military personnel using a car bomb at the instruction of the Security Service of Ukraine," the statement said.

Searches in Ukrainian saboteurs' stashes found two man-portable air-defense systems, three grenade launchers, a machine gun, an assault rifle, a pistol, 127 hand grenades, 18 anti-personnel and magnetic mines, 17.6 Pounds of plastic explosives, 42 detonators, over 5,000 cartridges, a blasting exploder, radio stations, night vision devices, and a rigged vehicle, the statement added.

A criminal case over preparation of a terrorist attack was initiated.

