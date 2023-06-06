Russia Categorically Rejects Accusations of Destroying of Kakhovka Dam - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russia categorically rejects the accusations that it allegedly destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and believes that Ukraine authorities are fully responsible for the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the upper part of the Kakhovka plant was destroyed by shelling, but the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure.

Civilians are currently being evacuated from flooded coastal zones.

"We can reject them categorically, we reject them decisively, we declare this officially. Here we are definitely talking about deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side, which was planned and carried out on orders received from Kiev, from the Kiev regime," Peskov said, commenting on the accusations published in some media.