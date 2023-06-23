Open Menu

Russia 'Categorically Rejects' Western Allegations About Using Iranian Drones - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Russia rejects the allegations by the Western states that it has been using Iranian drones in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russia rejects the allegations by the Western states that it has been using Iranian drones in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"This is not the first time that we are hearing allegations about us using Iranian drones in Ukraine. We categorically rejected these baseless allegations," Nebenzia said.

