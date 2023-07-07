Russia Cautions Against Military Intervention in Haiti - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Russia reminded of the worrying history of foreign interventions in Haiti and cautioned that currently some are against armed help from outside, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyaskiy said on Thursday.

"Some circles consider that the solution would be sending them out a national armed force to the island. The history of ... interventions in Haiti proves that templates imposed from outside do not take root in Haitian society, that they bring more harm than good and are only used as a cover to promote interests of other states.

" Polyanskiy told the Security Council members.

At this moment, there are voices in Haiti who are against any kind of foreign interference, he added.

Earlier today, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for nations to send a multinational armed force to help the Haitian government. The Haitian government requested specialized armed forces in letters dated 7 October 2022 and 7 June to enhance security help in Haiti, as it struggles to deal with violent gangs.