Open Menu

Russia Cautions Against Military Intervention In Haiti - UN Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Russia Cautions Against Military Intervention in Haiti - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Russia reminded of the worrying history of foreign interventions in Haiti and cautioned that currently some are against armed help from outside, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyaskiy said on Thursday.

"Some circles consider that the solution would be sending them out a national armed force to the island. The history of ... interventions in Haiti proves that templates imposed from outside do not take root in Haitian society, that they bring more harm than good and are only used as a cover to promote interests of other states.

" Polyanskiy told the Security Council members.

At this moment, there are voices in Haiti who are against any kind of foreign interference, he added.

Earlier today, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for nations to send a multinational armed force to help the Haitian government. The Haitian government requested specialized armed forces in letters dated 7 October 2022 and 7 June to enhance security help in Haiti, as it struggles to deal with violent gangs.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Haiti June October From Government

Recent Stories

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

4 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

4 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

4 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

4 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

4 hours ago
Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

4 hours ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

4 hours ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

4 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

4 hours ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

4 hours ago

More Stories From World