Russia, Central African Republic Discuss Upcoming General Election - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Minister of Foreign Affairs and Central Africans Abroad of the Central African Republic (CAR) Sylvie Baipo Temon has held a phone conversation with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"They have discussed the situation in the Central African Republic and around it, including with regard to the upcoming general election in this country on December 27," the ministry said in a press release.

Bogdanov has reaffirmed Russia's support for the CAR's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the efforts of its government aimed at ensuring domestic peace and stability, the press release read.

On December 27, car citizens will head to the polling stations to elect a new president and members of the parliament's lower house.

This past Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concerns over the escalation of tensions and violence in the CAR ahead of the election, calling on all actors concerned to halt any actions that could undermine the safety and credibility of the vote.

Since 2013, CAR has been embroiled in an armed struggle between between the Muslim-majority Seleka militia and the rival Christian-majority defense force known as Anti-Balaka. In 2014, the United Nations deployed a peacekeeping force, MINUSCA, to ensure the protection of civilians amid the conflict.

In 2019, CAR government and armed militia signed a peace agreement, committing to hold inclusive elections to ensure a turnover of power. The government also committed to ensure the freedom of creating political parties and movements.