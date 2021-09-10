Russia, Central Asia Worried Over Risk of Uncontrolled Flow of Afghan Refugees - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russia and Central Asian countries are concerned over the risk of an uncontrolled flow of refugees from Afghanistan, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) maintain contacts on the issue, Ivan Volynkin, the head of the foreign ministry's consular department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There is currently no legal mechanism for exchanging information with partners in Central Asia on refugees from Afghanistan. At the same time, relevant contacts are actively maintained through the ministries of foreign affairs and foreign missions, as well as the CSTO and SCO institutions. The issue of a possible uncontrolled flow of refugees worries both Russia and the Central Asian countries bordering Afghanistan," Volynkin said, adding that the number of Afghans "who illegally crossed the border with Central Asia countries remains low" as of now.