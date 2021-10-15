UrduPoint.com

Russia, Central Asian Countries To Keep Holding Military Drills If Necessary - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia, Central Asian Countries to Keep Holding Military Drills if Necessary - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The joint military maneuvers of Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will continue as long as necessary, especially amid the alarming situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry's Third CIS Department Director Alexander Sternik said on Friday.

"Quite successful exercises have been conducted in terms of exerting a frightening effect on possible radical forces operating near Central Asia with the participation of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Russia. These joint maneuvers will continue as long as the alarming situation in the neighboring country requires," Sternik said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Uzbekistan Tajikistan Asia

Recent Stories

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is avail ..

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is available for sale Nationwide

20 minutes ago
 WAM, Dutch leading news agencies explore prospects ..

WAM, Dutch leading news agencies explore prospects for joint cooperation

21 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes for Frank Conversation With Taliban o ..

Russia Hopes for Frank Conversation With Taliban on October 20 - Diplomat

35 seconds ago
 29 'criminals' arrested in faisalabad

29 'criminals' arrested in faisalabad

36 seconds ago
 Protests and blockades greet new Italy Covid rules ..

Protests and blockades greet new Italy Covid rules

38 seconds ago
 Chinese Man Invents Drug to Cure Terminally Ill So ..

Chinese Man Invents Drug to Cure Terminally Ill Son at Home - Reports

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.