Russia, Central Asian Countries to Keep Holding Military Drills if Necessary - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The joint military maneuvers of Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will continue as long as necessary, especially amid the alarming situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry's Third CIS Department Director Alexander Sternik said on Friday.

"Quite successful exercises have been conducted in terms of exerting a frightening effect on possible radical forces operating near Central Asia with the participation of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Russia. These joint maneuvers will continue as long as the alarming situation in the neighboring country requires," Sternik said.