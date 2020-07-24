Russia Central Election Commission Approves 2-Day Early Vote in September General Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) approved on Friday the procedure for a two-day early vote in the nationwide general election, scheduled for September.

Russians will elect governors and deputies of legislative assemblies and pick their deputies for the lower house of the national parliament in the September vote.

CEC chief Ella Pamfilova has said that the early vote is set to be held on September 11-12.

"In compliance with the envisioned formats of the vote, the early vote will be held within the two days preceding the day of the election, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time," the CEC document read.

Pamfilova announced that the CEC would present a set of its amendments to the Russian constitutional legislation.

Earlier in the day, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament passed a bill on multi-day voting in elections of all levels.