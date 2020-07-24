UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Central Election Commission Approves 2-Day Early Vote In September General Election

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 03:20 PM

Russia Central Election Commission Approves 2-Day Early Vote in September General Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) approved on Friday the procedure for a two-day early vote in the nationwide general election, scheduled for September.

Russians will elect governors and deputies of legislative assemblies and pick their deputies for the lower house of the national parliament in the September vote.

CEC chief Ella Pamfilova has said that the early vote is set to be held on September 11-12.

"In compliance with the envisioned formats of the vote, the early vote will be held within the two days preceding the day of the election, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time," the CEC document read.

Pamfilova announced that the CEC would present a set of its amendments to the Russian constitutional legislation.

Earlier in the day, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament passed a bill on multi-day voting in elections of all levels.

Related Topics

Election Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Chamber September All Election 2018 P

Recent Stories

Historic Day in Turkey: Jumma prayer offered at Ha ..

8 minutes ago

‘Bat forever’

50 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir, Imran depart for England to Joint P ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 5763 deaths with 270400 cases of ..

2 hours ago

Flour prices are likely to go out of reach

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.62 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.