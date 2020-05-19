UrduPoint.com
Russia Certain Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project To Be Carried Through - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:55 PM

Russia is certain that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project will be carried through to completion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS).

"I don't think that the project can be stopped. I am convinced that it will be implemented, both Germany and other European countries whose companies participate in its implementation are interested in it ... because it will strengthen European energy security," Lavrov said.

