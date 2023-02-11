UrduPoint.com

Russia, Chad Discussing Creation Of Economic Cooperation Commission - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Russia, Chad Discussing Creation of Economic Cooperation Commission - Ambassador

Chad and Russia are discussing the possible creation of a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation to stimulate business and investment, Russian Ambassador to Chad Vladimir Sokolenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Chad and Russia are discussing the possible creation of a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation to stimulate business and investment, Russian Ambassador to Chad Vladimir Sokolenko told Sputnik.

"Currently, joint work is underway to identify priority areas for cooperation and increase the level of mutual awareness of the opportunities for participation in specific business projects and investment programs. The idea of creating a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation is being discussed to dynamize bilateral interaction, and stimulate business and investors," Sokolenko said.

Russian companies have opportunities to participate in the development of deposits and mining in Chad, which is rich in gold, diamonds, uranium, rare metals, oil, and natural gas, the ambassador added.

"Russian specialists are required in the field of geological exploration, drilling of wells, the creation of irrigation systems, and energy facilities. Russian pharmaceutical products, antiviral vaccines, and medical equipment are also in demand," Sokolenko said.

Russia and Chad declare mutual interest in further promoting the bilateral ties, increasing the volume of trade and economic cooperation, and improving the efficiency of investment partnership, the Russian diplomat told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Business Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Chad Gas Gold

Recent Stories

NH&MP launch launch road safety campaign in all se ..

NH&MP launch launch road safety campaign in all sectors of Hyderabad zone

9 minutes ago
 UAE sends 117 tonnes of relief supplies to Türkiy ..

UAE sends 117 tonnes of relief supplies to Türkiye, Syria over past 24 hours as ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Speaker of Turkmen Upper Ho ..

UAE President receives Speaker of Turkmen Upper House of Parliament

1 hour ago
 Troubled Chelsea held by West Ham despite Felix op ..

Troubled Chelsea held by West Ham despite Felix opener

2 minutes ago
 NCSW demands fair investigation to arrest F-9 park ..

NCSW demands fair investigation to arrest F-9 park culprits

2 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Admits Being Wrong When Ta ..

German Foreign Minister Admits Being Wrong When Talking About 'War' Between West ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.