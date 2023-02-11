Russia, Chad Discussing Creation of Economic Cooperation Commission - Ambassador

Chad and Russia are discussing the possible creation of a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation to stimulate business and investment, Russian Ambassador to Chad Vladimir Sokolenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Chad and Russia are discussing the possible creation of a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation to stimulate business and investment, Russian Ambassador to Chad Vladimir Sokolenko told Sputnik.

"Currently, joint work is underway to identify priority areas for cooperation and increase the level of mutual awareness of the opportunities for participation in specific business projects and investment programs. The idea of creating a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation is being discussed to dynamize bilateral interaction, and stimulate business and investors," Sokolenko said.

Russian companies have opportunities to participate in the development of deposits and mining in Chad, which is rich in gold, diamonds, uranium, rare metals, oil, and natural gas, the ambassador added.

"Russian specialists are required in the field of geological exploration, drilling of wells, the creation of irrigation systems, and energy facilities. Russian pharmaceutical products, antiviral vaccines, and medical equipment are also in demand," Sokolenko said.

Russia and Chad declare mutual interest in further promoting the bilateral ties, increasing the volume of trade and economic cooperation, and improving the efficiency of investment partnership, the Russian diplomat told Sputnik.