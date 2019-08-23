UrduPoint.com
Russia Changes Consul General In Hong Kong - Diplomatic Mission

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Moscow has appointed Igor Sagitov to replace Alexander Kozlov on the position of the consul general in Hong Kong, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Friday.

"The new consul general of Russia in Hong Kong took up his duties in August. The head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Hong Kong was replaced as part of a planned rotation.

It is a standard procedure," the diplomatic mission said.

Sagitov has been working on various positions in the Foreign Ministry's central office and abroad since 1986.

Notably, between 2011 and 2015, Sagitov served as the minister-counselor in the Russian embassy in North Korea, while in 2015, he took up the job of the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First Asian Department.

