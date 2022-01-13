Russia charges 6 after leaks of prison abuse videos

Russian investigators said Thursday that six people, including two officials, had been charged over the torture of prisoners

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Russian investigators said Thursday that six people, including two officials, had been charged over the torture of prisoners.

A prisoner advocacy group last year published harrowing footage of abuse at a jail in the central city of Saratov. It was leaked by former inmate Sergei Savelyev, who fled Russia and requested asylum in France.

In an interview published Thursday, the head of the Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said six people were facing legal action.

"Four convicts were charged with committing violent acts of a sexual nature," Alexander Bastrykin told state news agency RIA Novosti.

In addition, two officials are facing charges of abuse of power, he said, without specifying who the officials were.