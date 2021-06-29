UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Checks S-400 Systems In Crimea Amid NATO's Sea Breeze Drills

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Russia Checks S-400 Systems in Crimea Amid NATO's Sea Breeze Drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russia has carried out target detection training to test readiness of its S-400 air defense systems deployed in Crimea against the backdrop of NATO's Sea Breeze drills in the Black Sea, spokesman for the Black Sea Fleet Capt. 2nd Rank Alexei Rulyov said on Tuesday.

The 2021 edition of the annual Sea Breeze annual military exercise kicked off in the northwestern part of the Black Sea on Monday, with the Russian Navy monitoring the movement of participating ships. The drills, which involve about 5,000 soldiers and 32 warships from 32 countries, will run through July 10.

"The crews of aircraft and helicopters of the Black Sea Fleet and the air force formation of the Southern Military District conducted training with battalions of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and units of the Pantsir self-propelled missile and gun systems during the readiness check of the duty forces and air defense systems of the Crimean Peninsula," Rulyov said.

Su-24, Su-27, Su-30SM jets and Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters were used as control targets for air defense units.

The NATO-led Sea Breeze exercise has been co-hosted annually by the United States and Ukraine since 1997. The alliance says the exercise provides unique training opportunities to enhance readiness, improve collaboration, and interoperability.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Alliance United States July From

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

46 minutes ago

Pakistani mission in Dubai connected to FM’s Por ..

46 minutes ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

1 hour ago

CBUAE issues guidance on anti-money laundering, co ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.84 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

Jafza redefines infrastructure in free zone by com ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.