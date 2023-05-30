Russia, China, 3 African States Abstain on UNSC Resolution Extending South Sudan Sanctions

The UN Security Council adopted on Tuesday a resolution to extend sanctions on South Sudan, with Russia, China, Ghana, Gabon and Mozambique abstaining, a Sputnik correspondent reported

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The UN Security Council adopted on Tuesday a resolution to extend sanctions on South Sudan, with Russia, China, Ghana, Gabon and Mozambique abstaining, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"Madam President, the Russian Federation abstained from voting on the US-prepared draft on extending the sanctions regime against South Sudan. We think that the sanctions easements in the document are insufficient, and we regret the American sponsors' overfocus on the sanctions paradigm," Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

The ambassador expressed regret that the resolution failed to meet South Sudan halfway on reviewing the arms embargo.

Nebenzia noted the importance of enabling South Sudan to strengthen its developing armed forces so that they would be able to address issues related to inter-communal violence and ensure the viability of the 2024 elections.

The diplomat said that South Sudan has made significant progress in meeting the UN sanctions relief benchmark and that using the current turmoil in Sudan to block progress on the issue was unjust.

Instead of keeping African nations under long-lasting sanctions regimes, priority should be given to helping them address security challenges, Nebenzia continued.

"This is impossible without effective trade, and well-equipped national law enforcement entities," the ambassador said.

The sanctions on South Sudan were extended until May 31, 2024.