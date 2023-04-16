UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Actively Cooperating Between Defense Agencies - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Russia, China Actively Cooperating Between Defense Agencies - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Russia and China are actively cooperating through military departments and regularly exchange information, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on Sunday.

Li is visiting Russia from Sunday to Tuesday.

"We work just as actively along the lines of military departments, we regularly exchange information useful to us, we cooperate in the sphere of military and technical cooperation, we hold joint exercises, and in different areas ” both in the Far East region, and in Europe, and at sea, and on land, and in the air," Putin said at the meeting with Li.

The Russian leader said he is convinced that cooperation between the Russian and Chinese military agencies is another crucial area that strengthens the extremely trusting strategic nature of the relations between the two countries.

"We are glad to see you. I know you have a great working program, quite a big one. I am sure your visit will be held at the top level. Welcome to Russia," Putin added.

