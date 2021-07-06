Russia, China Advocate Compliance With Regulations in Global Markets - Medvedev

Russia and China advocate compliance with international regulations in global markets, which is especially important in the current conditions of trade wars and illegitimate sanctions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said

"Our countries advocate compliance with international regulations in global markets, which is extremely important today, especially during the period of imposed trade wars and illegitimate sanctions pressure," Medvedev said, speaking on Tuesday at the online conference "For the happiness of the people the responsibility of political parties."