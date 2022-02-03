Russia, China Against Confrontation in Asia-Pacific in Alliances - Beijing

Russia and China support peace and stability in Asia-Pacific and stand against confrontations in alliances, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday after a meeting between the top diplomats, Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia and China support peace and stability in Asia-Pacific and stand against confrontations in alliances, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday after a meeting between the top diplomats, Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov.

"Both sides unanimously stand for ensuring peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and against any attempts to create a 'camps' of confrontation and bloc confrontation," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Wang said that Russia and China need stop the cross-border spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the normal movement of people and goods between the two countries