Russia, China Against Trade Barriers Set Under Pretext Of Climate Change Fight - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Russia and China stand against the creation of barriers to international trade under the pretext of fighting climate change, according to a joint declaration issued on Tuesday after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping

"The parties oppose the creation of barriers to international trade under the pretext of combating climate change and the use of climate issues for political purposes," the document published by the Kremlin reads.

