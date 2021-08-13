UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Agree On Twinning Between International Military Cooperation Agencies

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Russia's Main Directorate for Military International Cooperation and the Chinese Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission on Friday signed a memorandum on the establishment of institutional twinning to build up capacities of their respective armed forces.

The heads of the respective bodies, Maj. Gen. Alexandr Kshimovsky and Rear Adm. Guan Youfei, inked the memorandum in the presence of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe.

The Russian delegation was then invited for sightseeing in the town of Minning that hosted the signing ceremony.

Earlier on Friday, Shoigu and Wei arrived at the Qingtongxia training ground in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, to oversee the joint Russian-Chinese Sibu/Interaction-2021 drills. The exercise entered its last day after it was launched on Monday. It is aimed at demonstrating the capabilities of China and Russia to fight terrorism, as well as maintain peace and stability in the region. Up to 10,000 troops of Russia's Eastern Military District participated in the drills.

