Russia, China Agree To Deepen Cooperation On Sustainable Development Of Arctic
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 03:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China will consistently deepen practical cooperation in the field of sustainable development of the Arctic, the countries said in a joint statement on Friday.
"The parties agreed to consistently deepen practical cooperation in the field of sustainable development of the Arctic," the statement, published on the Kremlin website, read.