MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China have agreed to support each other's core interests, according to a joint declaration issued on Tuesday after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The sides intend to...

give each other steadfast support when it comes to their vested interests, primarily sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and development," the document published by the Kremlin reads.

The two countries reaffirmed that every nation has its own historical and cultural identity and should be free to choose its development strategy.

"There is no 'higher democracy.' The sides stand opposed to countries that force their values on others ... push false narratives about alleged competition between democracies and autocracies, and use democracy and freedom as political tools to justify pressure on other countries," they said.