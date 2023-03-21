UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Agree To Protect Each Other's Vested Interests - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Russia, China Agree to Protect Each Other's Vested Interests - Statement

Russia and China have agreed to support each other's core interests, according to a joint declaration issued on Tuesday after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China have agreed to support each other's core interests, according to a joint declaration issued on Tuesday after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The sides intend to...

give each other steadfast support when it comes to their vested interests, primarily sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and development," the document published by the Kremlin reads.

The two countries reaffirmed that every nation has its own historical and cultural identity and should be free to choose its development strategy.

"There is no 'higher democracy.' The sides stand opposed to countries that force their values on others ... push false narratives about alleged competition between democracies and autocracies, and use democracy and freedom as political tools to justify pressure on other countries," they said.

Related Topics

Russia China Democracy Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dum ..

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dump Water From Fukushima NPP - S ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, de ..

Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, developed Balochistan: Governor ..

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements ..

Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements of Ramazan

11 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified inte ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified interactive platform to link Dubai ..

22 minutes ago
 TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Gov ..

TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Government Websites - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.