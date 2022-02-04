Russia, China Agree to Resist External Forces, to Strengthen ASEAN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China on Friday said they would resist an interference of external forces to internal affairs of sovereign nations and agreed to continue developing cooperation in the frameworks of "Russia-India-China" and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"Russia and China oppose actions of external forces on undermining security and stability in common neighboring regions, and intend to resist an interference of external forces to internal affairs of sovereign countries under any pretext, oppose 'color revolutions' and will strengthen cooperation in the aforementioned areas," Moscow and Beijing said in a joint declaration, signed earlier in the day.

The sides also expressed their readiness to continue developing cooperation in the framework of "Russia-India-China" format and to continue strengthening cooperation with ASEAN in the region.

"China and Russia support the ASEAN's central role in promoting cooperation in East Asia, continue enhancing coordination on issues of strengthening cooperation with ASEAN, and jointly promote cooperation in public health, sustainable development, counterterrorism and tackling transnational crime. We will continue strengthening the role of ASEAn as a key element of the regional architecture," the declaration read.