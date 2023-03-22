Russia-China Alliance Real Problem for West - Former US National Security Advisor Bolton

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The alliance between Russia and China is a real problem for the West, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said.

"When China and Russia both say this is an alliance with no limits, I think they mean it. That's the real problem for the West no matter what happens in Ukraine," Bolton told The Telegraph.

He said Ukraine is a vital interest for the United States, but added that Washington is also very much concerned about the relationship between Russia and China.

"Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow makes it even clear the West has got to think in global terms for its own security. It's really the China-Russia axis which is what I think it's becoming with outriders like Iran and North Korea. Look at the map, look at the geography. This is something we gotta take seriously," he said.