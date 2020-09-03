UrduPoint.com
Russia, China Ambassadors To US Reaffirm Strategic Partnership On WWII Victory Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Russian and Chinese ambassadors to the United States, Anatoly Antonov and Cui Tiankai, in a joint article published on Wednesday on a US news site reaffirmed their countries' commitment to a "comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination."

The publication on Defense One marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the defeat of Japan by the coalition which included the Soviet Union, the United States and China.

"Russia and China have made the right choices. We will stay committed to our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, push forward cooperation as good neighbors and friends, promote global stability and security, and contribute to the prosperity and wellbeing of all countries," the ambassadors wrote. "We believe that the best way to commemorate the war is to avoid a repeat of the tragedy and join hands to open up a better future."

They urged to maintain the international system "born from World War II, with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter as the core" and keep multilateralism in practice.

"Seventy-five years ago, our fathers laid the cornerstone of the modern international order with the wisdom of all parties, establishing the United Nations and formulating the charter. We still have the obligation to maintain and develop this order and system that has made great contributions to world peace, security, and stability through the basic norms of international relations," the ambassadors said.

They argued that nations should strive for "win-win cooperation" and renounce "the law of jungle," which "leaves the weak at the mercy of the strong," as a way to conduct their relations.

"Those who adopt the high-handed approach of using force will find that they are only lifting a rock to drop on their own feet. We should give up the thinking of a zero-sum game, strive for win-win cooperation, and realize the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind," the ambassadors wrote.

They congratulated the United States, "our ally at the time", on the anniversary and thanked its "Greatest Generation" - the veterans - for their sacrifice.

