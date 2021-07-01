Russia, China and Others Have 'Policy and Pattern' of Human Trafficking - State Dept.

Russia, China, and nine other governments demonstrate a pattern of engaging in various forms of human trafficking, the US State Department's 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report published on Thursday said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russia, China, and nine other governments demonstrate a pattern of engaging in various forms of human trafficking, the US State Department's 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report published on Thursday said.

"The 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report includes... 11 governments with a documented 'policy or pattern' of human trafficking, trafficking in government-funded programs, forced labor in government-affiliated medical services or other sectors, sexual slavery in government camps, or the employment or recruitment of child soldiers," the report said.

The 11 countries designated include Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), China, Cuba, Eritrea, North Korea, Iran, Russia, South Sudan, Syria, and Turkmenistan.

The designation was added to the Trafficking Victims Protection Act by Congress in 2019 as a way to acknowledge and address governments who also act as traffickers. Receiving the designation directly links government involvement in trafficking to a Tier 3 rating, which comes with restrictions on aid.

Last year - the first year that the annual report included the new provision - the 11 current countries were also joined by Belarus, who has since had the designation removed and been upgraded to a Tier 2 Watch List rating.

Russian officials have previously slammed the State Department for trying to divide nations with this report, which they said is based purely on America's political sympathies.