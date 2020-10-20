UrduPoint.com
Russia, China Approve Plan on Cooperation Between Media for 2021 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia and China have agreed on a plan for cooperation between the mass media of both countries over the coming year, the Russian Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Ministry said on Tuesday in a press release.

The parties agreed to the plan during an online meeting of a subcommittee of the Russian-Chinese Commission on Humanitarian Cooperation. The sides discussed the prospects for 2020-2021 and praised the mutual cross-border tv broadcasting as a tool that strengthens relations between the two nations.

"To strengthen international partnership, representatives of the delegations expressed their intention to facilitate the signing and implementation of an agreement between the Russian and Chinese governments on cooperation in the joint production of television programs," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the Russia-China cooperation in the mass media field continues to improve. The participants of the online meeting reaffirmed that both countries would continue to make efforts to "strengthen cooperation, conduct bilateral professional dialogue, and implement specific events for the development of the mass media sphere." The sides also agreed to pay special attention to events related to science and technology.

The next meeting of the subcommittee on mass media cooperation will take place in 2021, the ministry added.

