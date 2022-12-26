Russia, China Arranging Putin-Xi 'Contact' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Russia and China are working together to prepare for a "contact" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Kremlin spokesman said Monday.

"Preparations for the contact are underway.

Together with our Chinese friends, we will announce it in due course," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

He did not specify whether the presidents were going to meet in person, saying it was too early to speak about the form of the planned "contact."

Peskov also said that Putin was "not yet" planning to talk with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has spoken repeatedly about wanting to have a phone conversation with Putin about Ukraine.