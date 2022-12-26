UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Arranging Putin-Xi 'Contact' - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Russia, China Arranging Putin-Xi 'Contact' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Russia and China are working together to prepare for a "contact" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Kremlin spokesman said Monday.

"Preparations for the contact are underway.

Together with our Chinese friends, we will announce it in due course," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

He did not specify whether the presidents were going to meet in person, saying it was too early to speak about the form of the planned "contact."

Peskov also said that Putin was "not yet" planning to talk with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has spoken repeatedly about wanting to have a phone conversation with Putin about Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

2 hours ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

2 hours ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

3 hours ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.