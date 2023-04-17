UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Believe US, Allies Responsible For Escalation On Korean Peninsula - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko discussed the situation around the Korean peninsula with Chinese special envoy on North Korea Liu Xiaoming in Moscow, and the parties agreed that Washington and its allies bear responsibility for the escalation of the situation around the peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Last week, the North Korean state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported that the new-type Hwansong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile was tested under supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Earlier on Monday, United States and South Korea started large-scale combined air drills involving over 100 aircraft ” the Korea Flying Training (KFT)

"The parties discussed in detail the current situation around the Korean Peninsula.

The parties agreed that Washington and its allies are responsible for the current escalation and contrary to their own obligations, refuse to conduct a dialogue with North Korea on providing it with security guarantees and take practical confidence-building measures, on the contrary, they are increasing large-scale military exercises in the region that are provocative," the ministry said in a statement following the meeting of Rudenko and Liu.

The diplomats emphasized the need to focus the efforts of the parties involved on finding a political and diplomatic solution to the problems of Northeast Asia, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of all states in the region. China and Russia agreed to maintain close coordination on the matter, according to the ministry.

