Russia, China Believe US Meddle in Both Nations' Internal Affairs - Zakharova

Moscow and Beijing believe that Western countries, especially the United States, are meddling in the Russian and Chinese internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Moscow and Beijing believe that Western countries, especially the United States, are meddling in the Russian and Chinese internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Zakharova held consultations with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying to discuss foreign interference in sovereign affairs of Russia and China.

"We have already come to conclusion in political statements, which were made this summer, that we see the same "master's hand' both in Russia and China in the context of meddling in internal affairs," Zakharova told Russian reporters.

She added that Russia and China had carried out a huge work to analyze materials on the issue.

"We exchanged opinions that those preliminary statements were relevant and proved. Our Western colleagues - primarily the US and the countries - are really standing behind that [meddling attempts]," Zakharova noted.

She expressed regret that the Western nations were interfering in internal affairs of foreign countries, despite their international commitments to refrain from such activities.

