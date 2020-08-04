Russia-China Bridge to Open When COVID-19 Situation Allows - Local Authorities

The launch date of freight traffic on the Russia-China international bridge via the Amur river depends on the coronavirus situation in both countries, the regional Economic Development Ministry in Russia's Amur Region told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The launch date of freight traffic on the Russia-China international bridge via the Amur river depends on the coronavirus situation in both countries, the regional Economic Development Ministry in Russia's Amur Region told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov has said that the bridge linking Russia's Blagoveshchensk city and China's Heihe would open in a test mode by September 1, and up to 200 trucks would be able to cross the border per day.

"As of today, the launch of freight traffic on the international bridge across the Amur river primarily depends on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia and China. There are no exact dates for when the bridge would open," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the construction of the bridge has already been completed, and the next phase of works involves building a logistics complex at the checkpoint on the Russian side.

The first highway bridge between Russia and China has been under construction since December 2016 in the Amur Region. The main stages of the Russian side of the project were completed in 2019. After the bridge is commissioned in 2020, passenger traffic will amount to about 5,500 people per day. According to the terms of reference, 630 trucks, 164 buses and 68 cars will be able to drive through it every day. In May, the Russian Far East Development Ministry said that a joint Russian-Chinese company has obtained the permit to put the bridge into operation.