Russia-China Bridge Will Not Open on September 1 Due to COVID-19 - Local Authorities

Passenger traffic via the new car bridge from Russia to China across the Amur River will not be launched as planned on Tuesday due to COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Amur Region government told Sputnik

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Passenger traffic via the new car bridge from Russia to China across the Amur River will not be launched as planned on Tuesday due to COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Amur Region government told Sputnik.

The bridge linking Russia's Blagoveshchensk city and China's Heihe was scheduled to open in a test mode with up to 200 trucks crossing the border per day by September 1.

"The situation with COVID-19 will not allow [us] to launch the bridge in a temporary mode on September 1," the spokesperson said.

The bridge the first one to connect Russia and China for car travel has been under construction since 2016. The construction works of the Russian segment were completed last November. The bridge is expected to have a daily transit capacity of 5,500 people, 630 cargo vehicles, 164 buses and 68 cars.