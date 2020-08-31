UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-China Bridge Will Not Open On September 1 Due To COVID-19 - Local Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:35 PM

Russia-China Bridge Will Not Open on September 1 Due to COVID-19 - Local Authorities

Passenger traffic via the new car bridge from Russia to China across the Amur River will not be launched as planned on Tuesday due to COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Amur Region government told Sputnik

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Passenger traffic via the new car bridge from Russia to China across the Amur River will not be launched as planned on Tuesday due to COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Amur Region government told Sputnik.

The bridge linking Russia's Blagoveshchensk city and China's Heihe was scheduled to open in a test mode with up to 200 trucks crossing the border per day by September 1.

"The situation with COVID-19 will not allow [us] to launch the bridge in a temporary mode on September 1," the spokesperson said.

The bridge the first one to connect Russia and China for car travel has been under construction since 2016. The construction works of the Russian segment were completed last November. The bridge is expected to have a daily transit capacity of 5,500 people, 630 cargo vehicles, 164 buses and 68 cars.

Related Topics

Russia China Vehicles Car Traffic Heihe Blagoveshchensk September November Border 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Government honours fifth batch of government a ..

7 minutes ago

Lebanon Speaker Nabih Berri urges change to confes ..

1 minute ago

UK police release two held after Ryanair 'security ..

1 minute ago

Global Maker Challenge finalists showcase innovati ..

37 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides emergency care to 57,112 mour ..

1 minute ago

Baltic states ban Belarus leader over election fra ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.