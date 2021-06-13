Russia, China Brought Up at Biden-Draghi Meeting at G7 Summit - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden has discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as Russia and China, with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the ongoing G7 summit, the White House informs.

"President Biden pledged to further deepen our strong bilateral ties, highlighting this year's 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Italy. The President and the Prime Minister pledged to continue their close cooperation to overcome the pandemic, including through the G7 commitment to donate COVID-19 vaccines globally, and to build back better global health security for the future," the White House said on Saturday.

During the Saturday meeting, Biden expressed appreciation for Italy's continued support for Afghan peace and security and welcomed Italy's leadership of the G20 this year.

"The two leaders agreed to work together on global challenges and shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Russia, and Libya," the White House said.

The three-day G7 summit began in the southwestern English county of Cornwall on Friday. Opening the first session, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the international community should "learn the lessons" from the COVID-19 pandemic and bolster resiliency and preparedness.

According to the White House, G7 leaders have agreed to launch a new global infrastructure initiative to aid the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and counter China's ambitions.

On Saturday, Biden discussed Russia and China with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.