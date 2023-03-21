Russia, China Can Become World Leaders in AI, IT - Putin

Ussia and China can become global leaders in the fields of information technologies and artificial intelligence if they combine their potential, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China can become global leaders in the fields of information technologies and artificial intelligence if they combine their potential, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"By combining our rich scientific potential and production capabilities, Russia and China can become world leaders in the field of information technology, network security, and artificial intelligence," Putin said after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.