Russia, China Carry Out Successful Joint Aviation Patrol - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu briefed President Vladimir Putin on joint Russian-Chinese aviation patrol in Asia Pacific region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The patrol mission took more than 10 hours. At some points, the strategic missile carriers were escorted by Japan's F-15 fighters.

The patrol was carried out as planned, no foreign borders were breached, the ministry said.