UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Closely Coordinate On Asia Pacific Amid AUKUS Actions - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Russia, China Closely Coordinate on Asia Pacific Amid AUKUS Actions - Foreign Ministry

Russia and China are closely coordinating positions and carefully analyzing the situation in the Asia Pacific in the light of the plans of the AUKUS alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia and China are closely coordinating positions and carefully analyzing the situation in the Asia Pacific in the light of the plans of the AUKUS alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia and China are closely coordinating their positions in the international arena. We are carefully analyzing the actions of West in the Asia Pacific region, including their efforts to promote AUKUS under the auspices of the United States," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She added that Russia and China considered it necessary to seek from the members of the AUKUS alliance "strict fulfillment of their obligations to non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, renunciation of any steps that could destabilize the situation and adversely affect the strategic balance.

"

"Of course, now everyone is discussing the situation around the nuclear submarine construction project for Australia within the framework of AUKUS. What are the consequences? I think that everyone understands perfectly, and at the same time, the questions that the Chinese and we asked remained unanswered. And the questions obvious � now, Australia will receive nuclear materials and related installations, which must be under IAEA safeguards in non-nuclear states-parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. And so far, there is no clarity as to how these safeguards would be implemented and whether agency inspectors would be able to have full access to everything related to this submarine project," Zakharova concluded.

Related Topics

Australia Russia China Nuclear Same Alliance United States From Asia

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote high ..

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote higher education opportunities, ch ..

3 minutes ago
 Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs transparent distribution of f ..

Commissioner directs transparent distribution of free wheat flour to deserving f ..

6 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid Fr ..

Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

6 minutes ago
 Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Sup ..

Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Supreme Court Gun Rights Decision ..

6 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.