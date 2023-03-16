Russia, China Closely Coordinate on Asia Pacific Amid AUKUS Actions - Foreign Ministry

Russia and China are closely coordinating positions and carefully analyzing the situation in the Asia Pacific in the light of the plans of the AUKUS alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

"Russia and China are closely coordinating their positions in the international arena. We are carefully analyzing the actions of West in the Asia Pacific region, including their efforts to promote AUKUS under the auspices of the United States," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She added that Russia and China considered it necessary to seek from the members of the AUKUS alliance "strict fulfillment of their obligations to non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, renunciation of any steps that could destabilize the situation and adversely affect the strategic balance.

"

"Of course, now everyone is discussing the situation around the nuclear submarine construction project for Australia within the framework of AUKUS. What are the consequences? I think that everyone understands perfectly, and at the same time, the questions that the Chinese and we asked remained unanswered. And the questions obvious � now, Australia will receive nuclear materials and related installations, which must be under IAEA safeguards in non-nuclear states-parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. And so far, there is no clarity as to how these safeguards would be implemented and whether agency inspectors would be able to have full access to everything related to this submarine project," Zakharova concluded.