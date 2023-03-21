Russia and China are gravely concerned about Japan's plans to dump treated water from Fukushima plant into the ocean, according to a joint declaration issued on Tuesday after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China are gravely concerned about Japan's plans to dump treated water from Fukushima plant into the ocean, according to a joint declaration issued on Tuesday after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The sides express serious concerns regarding Japan's plans to dump radioactively contaminated water accumulated after the accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant into the ocean this year; stress that Japan should show transparency in contacts with adjoining countries, other interested states, international agencies, and, among other things, hold comprehensive consultations on this issue," the joint statement read.