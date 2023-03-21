UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Concerned Over US Plans To Create Global Missile Defense System - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Russia and China expressed their concern over US's active steps to create a global missile defense system and its intention to deploy ground-based intermediate, shorter-range missiles in the Asia Pacific and Europe, according to a joint declaration issued on Tuesday after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China expressed their concern over US's active steps to create a global missile defense system and its intention to deploy ground-based intermediate, shorter-range missiles in the Asia Pacific and Europe, according to a joint declaration issued on Tuesday after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Russia and China express concern over US's increased efforts to create a global missile defense system and deploy its elements in various regions of the world, combined with a build-up of potential in precise non-nuclear weapons for conducting a disarming strike and other strategic capabilities, as well as US's aspiration to deploy ground-based missiles, intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific and European regions and transfer them to their allies," the statement published by the Kremlin reads.

The sides also supported the improvement of international security architecture on the principles of peaceful coexistence to make it more resilient to crises.

"The parties reaffirm the need for comprehensive work to update and improve the international security architecture in order to make it more resilient to crises. One of the central pillars of the international security should become the agreed upon and strictly observed principles and parameters of peaceful coexistence at the present historical stage, which would allow to minimize the potential for conflict in interstate relations," the statement said.

