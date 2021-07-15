UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-China Consensus On Global Issues Stabilizes World Order - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 07:01 PM

Russia-China Consensus on Global Issues Stabilizes World Order - Moscow

Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena and common views on a just world order have a "stabilizing" impact on global affairs, Director of the First Asian Department at Russian Foreign Ministry, Georgiy Zinoviev, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena and common views on a just world order have a "stabilizing" impact on global affairs, Director of the First Asian Department at Russian Foreign Ministry, Georgiy Zinoviev, said on Thursday.

"Common positions on the international arena is the key component of the strategic partnership between Russia and China," Zinoviev told a videocast, specifying that shared stances include the advocacy of compliance with international law and opposition to the use of force and meddling, and adding that "this is especially relevant considering attempts by some countries to destroy the UN-centric legal architecture of the international relations.

"

Russia and China both want a multipolar world order, considering it more just and democratic, the diplomat said.

"The very fact that Russia and China agree on this issue has a stabilizing effect on the entire complex of international relations," he added.

The videocast anticipated the 20th anniversary of the 2001 Russian-Chinese Treaty on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, to be marked on July 16. During a videocall on June 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced an extension of the treaty for another five years.

Related Topics

World Russia China Vladimir Putin June July Asia Xi Jinping Opposition

Recent Stories

Estonia Announces Expulsion of Russian Diplomat - ..

48 seconds ago

AJK govt bans tourists' entry due to fresh outburs ..

50 seconds ago

Noor Zaman clinches PSA Satellite Tournament title ..

52 seconds ago

US Air Force Helicopter Made Emergency Landing in ..

56 seconds ago

No Bilateral Contacts Between Putin, Biden Planned ..

4 minutes ago

Traders demand more security in markets ahead of E ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.