Russia-China Consensus on Global Issues Stabilizes World Order - Moscow

Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena and common views on a just world order have a "stabilizing" impact on global affairs, Director of the First Asian Department at Russian Foreign Ministry, Georgiy Zinoviev, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena and common views on a just world order have a "stabilizing" impact on global affairs, Director of the First Asian Department at Russian Foreign Ministry, Georgiy Zinoviev, said on Thursday.

"Common positions on the international arena is the key component of the strategic partnership between Russia and China," Zinoviev told a videocast, specifying that shared stances include the advocacy of compliance with international law and opposition to the use of force and meddling, and adding that "this is especially relevant considering attempts by some countries to destroy the UN-centric legal architecture of the international relations.

"

Russia and China both want a multipolar world order, considering it more just and democratic, the diplomat said.

"The very fact that Russia and China agree on this issue has a stabilizing effect on the entire complex of international relations," he added.

The videocast anticipated the 20th anniversary of the 2001 Russian-Chinese Treaty on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, to be marked on July 16. During a videocall on June 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced an extension of the treaty for another five years.