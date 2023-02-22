(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Relations between Russia and China are developing dynamically, despite the turbulence in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Our relations are developing steadily and dynamically, and despite the high turbulence in the international arena, we demonstrate solidarity and readiness to defend each other's interests based on respect for international law and the central role of the UN," Lavrov said during talks with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi in Moscow.