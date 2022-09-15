Russia, China Continue to Strengthen Relations - Putin

Russia and China continue to strengthen bilateral relations of strategic importance despite the changing world, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during a meeting on Thursday

"The world is changing rapidly, but only one thing remains unchanged: the friendship between China and Russia, our good relations of strategic comprehensive partnership in the full sense of the word, and we continue to strengthen these relations," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin.