UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Continue To Strengthen Relations - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Russia, China Continue to Strengthen Relations - Putin

Russia and China continue to strengthen bilateral relations of strategic importance despite the changing world, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during a meeting on Thursday

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russia and China continue to strengthen bilateral relations of strategic importance despite the changing world, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during a meeting on Thursday.

"The world is changing rapidly, but only one thing remains unchanged: the friendship between China and Russia, our good relations of strategic comprehensive partnership in the full sense of the word, and we continue to strengthen these relations," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin.

Related Topics

World Russia China Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Work on New Russia-Iran Cooperation Agreement in F ..

Work on New Russia-Iran Cooperation Agreement in Final Stage - Putin

2 minutes ago
 3-day book fair at Allama Iqbal Open University co ..

3-day book fair at Allama Iqbal Open University concludes

2 minutes ago
 How the tide turned on data centres in Europe

How the tide turned on data centres in Europe

2 minutes ago
 Youngsters earning through e-Rozgar programme:Mali ..

Youngsters earning through e-Rozgar programme:Malik Tabraiz

2 minutes ago
 Barrett try after the siren as New Zealand edge Au ..

Barrett try after the siren as New Zealand edge Australia 39-37

5 minutes ago
 EU to Adopt New Energy Measures on September 30 - ..

EU to Adopt New Energy Measures on September 30 - European Commission

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.