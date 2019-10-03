Russia, China Cooperate for Mutual Interest, Never Against Third Parties - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that any attempts by third countries to constrain China would be doomed to failure and instead backfire at their initiator, and that the cooperation between China and Russia was set for positive developments and support of each other's interests.

"Regarding attempts to constrain China - I think it is impossible by definition. And if someone attempts to do so, they - the one who attempts doing it - will realize that it is impossible. And through these attempts [they] will undoubtedly inflict themselves damage and loss," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai discussion club.

Commenting on relations between China and Russia, Putin said that the bilateral cooperation between them is always aimed to benefit the interests of each other and never to hurt a third party.

"I would like to emphasize that we have never done and do not do this - we do not work together against anyone. We always work for positivity and in interests of one another," the Russian president said.

He added that Russia was opposed establishment of any new NATO-like blocs and that such blocs would be alien to Asia anyways.