Russia, China Cooperating on Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Vaccines - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russia and China are cooperating on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines, which is a "rather time-consuming process," Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The process of a mutual recognition of vaccines includes two aspects ” the state registration of COVID-19 vaccines and the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates of some sort, the diplomat said.

"As for the state registration of vaccines, this is a rather serious, multidimensional and time-consuming process. Here we also cooperate with our Chinese colleagues and have quite advanced in this cooperation," Denisov said.

Russia has found partners in China who could potentially manufacture its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, and the negotiations to launch the vaccine production in China are currently underway, the ambassador said.

"But even the launch of vaccine production does not mean [its] registration," Denisov said, adding that the registration requires "large-scale trials" that China is not able to conduct at the moment due to extremely low virus incidence.

He added that though both Russia and China were interested in a comprehensive cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines and there was "full political will" for it, the two countries prioritized the vaccination of their own populations.

Last week, Russian media reported, citing Chinese Consul General in Vladivostok Yan Wenbin, that Russia and China were soon to announce the decision on mutual vaccine recognition. Some news owlets speculated that the final decision would be announced at the Eastern Economic Forum in September.

The Chinese Consulate General denied the reports on Monday.