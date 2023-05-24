Russia-China Cooperation Has Great Prospects - Chinese Premier Li Qiang

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia-China cooperation has great prospects, Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang said.

"Sino-Russian practical cooperation has great and brilliant prospects, it is constantly and steadily moving up," Li said during talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing with the participation of delegations from the two countries.

The Chinese premier said China intends to maintain contacts between the Russian and Chinese business circles and establish mutually beneficial cooperation.

"We intend to do everything to ensure that our agreements are implemented," he said.

Li said the development of countries like Russia opens up great prospects for global development and attracts much attention from the international community.