MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia-China cooperation means equality and consideration of each other's interests, as well as freedom from political bias, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for Xinhua, published on the Chinese news agency's website.

"Our countries are close neighbors bound by centuries-old traditions of friendship and trust. We highly appreciate that Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, entering a new era, has reached an unprecedented level and become a model of efficiency, responsibility, and aspiration for the future. Last year, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation," Putin said.

"The basic principles and guidelines for joint work were defined by our two countries in the treaty, which include first and foremost, equality, consideration of one another's interests, freedom from political and ideological circumstances as well as from the vestiges of the past," he said.

Putin said these are the principles the two countries consistently build on year after year in the spirit of continuity to deepen political dialogue.

"Despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are striving to build the capacity of economic partnerships and expand people-to-people exchanges," he said.