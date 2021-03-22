Russia-China Cooperation Not Directed Against Other Countries - Beijing

Developing the relationship between Russia and China is not aimed at harming other countries, Hua Chunying, the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Developing the relationship between Russia and China is not aimed at harming other countries, Hua Chunying, the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, said on Monday.

Russia's Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov arrived in China for an official two-day visit that began earlier on Monday. He will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during which the two diplomats are expected to discuss the bilateral cooperation and contacts at high and the highest levels.

"The development of the Russian-Chinese relations is not directed against any certain country, our relationship is open and honest, unlike some countries that form groups, plotting and even conspiring according to their hided incentives", the spokeswoman said during a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, China hopes that Lavrov's visit will facilitate the further development of the relations based on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

Hua also said that the visit's date is not linked to last week's US-China meeting in Alaska, mentioning that "Russia and China are initially very close partners and have always maintained close contacts at all levels."